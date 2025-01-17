FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Red Oak 'superfan' sings anthem for hundreds of games

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — For more than 20 years, Vern Olson has sung the national anthem for most school sports events in Red Oak. The almost-87-year-old does it to honor those who have sacrificed for the nation. He's also a retired sports writer and broadcaster who loves his community.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Oh, say can you see....”

Vern Olson loves Red Oak.

And Red Oak loves him back.

“It still gives me goosebumps, to be honest with you,” said Coach Angie Montgomery.

I’m Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel. I’m here because, for two decades, the retired sportswriter has been sharing the gift of his singing voice with his whole community and beyond.

“O’er the ramparts we watched...”

“Our events just aren’t the same when he’s not singing the national anthem,” said Mark Erickson, Red Oak activities director.

At almost 87, Vern Olson sings at most Red Oak home games. Wife Sandy in the stands.

Sandy: “I cry.”

Vern: “Yeah, hmmm”

Sandy: “It just touches the heart.”

Activities Director Mark Erickson calls Vern and the basketball-loving Sandy — a retired teacher — ‘superfans.’ They’re in the stands at most games, home and away.

“They’re just selfless people who give everything to our school without asking anything in return,” he said.

"It’s so satisfying. So satisfying,” Vern said.

Senior basketball player Landon Gigstad sings in the church choir with Vern.

“Knowing that there’s a strong voice next to you, that always helps me just sing more confidently and sing louder myself,” said Gigstad.

Not only do the Red Oak kids appreciate Vern, he’s been thanked by athletes from other schools.

“When teenagers do that before they’re going to play a basketball game. It was astonishing,” Vern said.

Married for 65 years. the Olsons’ kids and grandkids don’t live in Iowa, but volleyball coach, Angie Montgomery, told me they’ve practically adopted her athletes.

“They just embrace them like their own and I think it’s an amazing lesson for the kids to see that,” she said.

“If you needed somebody to look at and say, ‘I wanna be like that person,’ Vern and Sandy are two great people to look up to,” said Gigstad.

Vern’s talents even reached the Texas Tenors. They invited him to sing the anthem before their Council Bluffs concert last year. He hopes his singing honors the sacrifices made for our country.

“He’s been given a talent and he’s using it with so much heart,” said Sandy.

“...And the home of the brave.”