Former Pottawattamie County supervisor appeals removal from office

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Former Pottawattamie County Supervisor Scott Belt is appealing his removal from office following a civil trial last December.

Belt was removed from office after the court found sufficient evidence that he was intoxicated at an official event.

Belt has maintained that the town hall in Carson was technically not an official event because he was not required to be there by statute. He has also said prescription medication affected his behavior that evening.

Court records show Belt is now being represented by a Des Moines firm, which last filed a brief on his behalf on Feb. 18.

