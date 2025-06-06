Ballet Des Moines is bringing it's Summer Stem Tour to Malvern's Art Church on Saturday at 5 p.m. For more information: BalletDesMoines.org.

Free Ballet Des Moines performance Saturday night in Malvern

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Blending dance and science, Ballet Des Moines is making a Southwest Iowa stop on its summer STEM tour, Saturday night at 5 p.m. And, one of the best parts, it’s free for neighbors to attend.

Malvern’s Art Church is the first stop on the summer STEM tour.

Mini-science and arts activities begin at 5 PM. Then, at 6:30, a performance by Ballet Des Moines.

Malvern is the only Southwest Iowa stop on the tour and by far the smallest community. Program partners include Iowa PBS, Iowa NASA Space Grant Consortium, and Iowa State University Extension.