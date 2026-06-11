Glenwood hit by high winds for second time in a week, residents face cleanup

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — For the second time in a week, Glenwood residents are cleaning up after high winds downed trees and damaged homes.

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Glenwood hit by high winds twice in one week

Neighbors say they are glad no one was injured, but some are now waiting to see how the repeated storms will affect their insurance rates.

Dylan Sathren, a Glenwood resident who owns Sharp Blades Lawn Care, says he was busy before this latest storm.

"I mean everybody's 'all hands on deck,'" he said.

Sathren said he knew it was going to be a long day early on: "When the house started shakin', look out the window and all it was, was a wall of rain."

Stan Jenik said he felt fortunate not to have serious damage, but with the power out he wondered whether he should open the refrigerator and use the food or keep it closed.

"We're gonna have to eventually get into that or decide we're gonna eat out 'til the power comes back on," Jenik said.

Managers at Russ's supermarket were also working to figure out what to do to preserve food until power was restored.

Then, there are the longer term headaches. Sathren said one of his clients received a warning about filing an insurance claim.

"They claim that if they filed it with their insurance, their insurance would drop 'em," he told KMTV.

Despite the back-to-back storms, Sathren said neighbors are largely keeping a sense of humor about the town's bad luck.

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