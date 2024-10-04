GLENWOOD HOMECOMING: 'There's nothing quite like it'

Glenwood prides itself on its large Homecoming celebration. It includes a multi-day event with class reunions, a parade and a coronation of the king and queen. Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel takes a ride through the parade during her class reunion.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There is nothing quite like it. It just gives you this really good feeling in your heart,” said Glenwood High School alumna, Pat Cundall.

Neighbors in Glenwood take a lot of pride in their Homecoming celebration. I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I grew up in Glenwood, where Homecoming is definitely the biggest event of the year.

Seniors Maya and Brooklyn:

“I just feel like nobody does it like Glenwood.”

“I agree.”

It’s been 25 years since I first filmed Glenwood’s Homecoming; an early attempt at a documentary. This year, seemed like a good time for a sequel.

I started my day at the prep rally.

Kainan is a cheerleader. They put in a lot of work all week.

“Most of the posters around the school are done by us. All the window painting around the town is done by us,” he said.

The parade is one of the highlights. We grew up riding classroom floats from the time we were in kindergarten. There’s always a theme.

Third-grader Maverick explains: “It was ‘A day at the zoo.’ That was the third grade theme or something like that, and we did Snack Shack.”

Even though I didn’t graduate from Glenwood, my classmates always invite me back to the reunions.

Right now, I’m off to find our class float.

Some things haven’t changed since we were kids....

Katrina on the float: “Jenni, are you looking for your mom?”

Jenni Rounds: “I’m looking for my mom. I don’t know if I’m on the right side.”

We found my mom. Then, broke the rules with an extra trip around the square.

Glenwood plays Winterset tonight at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned.

Well, we’re almost at the end of the parade route. I’m Southwest Iowa reporter with the class of ‘94 in Glenwood.

