Glenwood residents fork over the dough during Runza's opening week

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — The town has been abuzz — for months — about the opening of Glenwood's latest restaurant. On Monday, Runza opened in Glenwood to long lines and excited diners.



This is the third Runza in Iowa, even though the franchise is very common just a few miles away in Nebraska.

“It shows Glenwood’s growing, I’m always for growth. And Also, I love their hamburgers. They’re very good,” said Betty Stanley.

“We’ve been looking at Glenwood for a long time. We think it’s kind of a bedroom community and good spot to be in,” said owner, Ethan Hall.

Glenwood residents excited about new dining option

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There’s a lot of buzz in Glenwood this week ...

“We’ve been lookin’ forward to this for a while”

Anticipation...

“I kept hearing it was coming, it was coming...”

An arrival that has everyone talking...

“I believe that Glenwood is maybe the third in the whole state of Iowa.”

The southwest Iowa town of 5,000 bagged just the third franchise location in the state for Runza.

The third Runza in Iowa and the second location for owner, Ethan Hall.

“We’ve been looking at Glenwood for a long time. We think it’s kind of a bedroom community and good spot to be in,” said Hall.

Mills County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennie Davis says more dining options are always exciting in a small town, but it goes deeper. Sales, property and employment taxes help the community.

“I believe that owner has already hired at least 15 people, is looking for 10 more. So, 25 jobs created in a small town is very important,” she said.

“It shows Glenwood’s growing, I’m always for growth. And Also, I love their hamburgers. They’re very good,” said Betty Stanley.

Katrina: “Do you feel privileged compared to older people that didn’t grow up with a Runza...”

Kids: “Yes”

Davis says the Chamber of Commerce is always willing to be a resource for new businesses in the community. Runza will soon be joined by a new Pizza Hut next door.

“Really excited to have increased dining options and the response has just been incredible,” said Davis.

