Glenwood school district achieves rare distinction as Model Professional Learning Community

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Glenwood Community School District was named a Model Professional Learning Community — one of about 30 districts in the entire country — by educational consulting firm, Solution Tree. It means that, over three years, the school system met standards for raising student achievement, staff communication and collaboration.

Teachers were dressed casually for their in-service day and were not expecting the announcement when the filed into the high school auditorium.

Superintendent Devin Embray announced his retirement from the district a few weeks ago and said it was a highlight of his 14-year tenure in Glenwood.

Learn more about the program here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Seven districts in Iowa and only 30 in the United States have received district-wide recognition as a Professional Learning Community and Glenwood is among them.

PLC districts in the US and Canada are recognized by educational consulting firm, Solution Tree.

Schools achieve this status by participating in program that aims to raise student achievement through greater faculty collaboration and continually measuring results.

Retiring Superintendent Devin Embray was emotional when addressing the staff.

“I don’t think I can do this,” said Embray to laughter and a standing ovation.

He told me it was the kind of career achievement educators dream about having in their careers.

“Thank you for your dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to excellence…”

It takes three years to achieve the honor and schools must continue to participate and reapply for the program to maintain the the Model professional learning community status.

At Glenwood High School, I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel

