Glenwood school district voters reject second attempt to fund childcare center

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — The Glenwood school district made a second attempt to fund the relocation of Kids Place, which is currently the largest daycare provider in the community. Voters rejected the proposal on Tuesday. The childcare facility, along with other district programs, must move because the district is losing its leased space at the Glenwood Resource Center (GDRC) within the next two years. The state is closing the GDR campus.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Glenwood is running out of time to find a new home for its largest day care provider.

For the second time in less than a year, school district voters rejected a plan to fund a new facility for Kids Place, a daycare center operated by the district. It's currently located on the campus of the Glenwood Resource Center, but the state is closing that facility, ending the district's lease.

Last fall, we met Glenwood parents who hoped funding would pass in a bond issue.

“I don’t want to find another place for my kids to go,” said Marti Strand.

It was rejected.

On Tuesday, a Revenue Purpose Statement was also voted down. That would have allocated a one-cent, educational sales tax to build a space for Kids Place, as well as other programs and offices.

City Councilmember Christina Duran says the community will have to find a solution.

"...Just because you are not the one actively looking for daycare, those workers or lack of daycare, is going to impact other economic pieces of our community. And that's where you're impacted,” said Duran.

Jay Anderson lives in rural Glenwood and works in Sarpy County. He doesn’t have children, but says he believes funding education is important and sees the need for childcare. He doesn’t think the solution should be taxpayer funded.

“I felt that the district, if they wanted to relocate that under their umbrella, should have done more work in trying to procure funds,” said Anderson.

Anderson says he objected to what he saw as a lack of transparency from the district but would like to be part of a future solution.

In an email, school board president, Matt Portrey said: “It seems very short-sighted to complain about the state of the world today, and then want to increase the challenges of those committed to educating children...”

“I may not drive down all the roads but I pay taxes for all of those roads ... if it needs to be pared down, we just need to sit down together and have a conversation,” said Duran.

The district tells me it is now looking for alternative solutions to facility needs.

