Glenwood students organize career fair for hundreds of peers from other schools

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — On Friday, hundreds of students from Iowa and Nebraska visited Glenwood High School for a career fair that was student-led.



IJAG stands for Iowa Jobs for American Graduates. There are chapters all over the country, including in Iowa and Nebraska.

The Glenwood students were charge of planning this event and inviting dozens of other schools, employers and colleges.

"Bringing schools closer, not only for members to work together, but for kids to finally figure out what they want to do in life," said Zane Savage, a senior who is the president of the Glenwood IJAG club.

"You know, the biggest thing that we hear from employers are interpersonal communication skills – or soft skills – so, our students are excelling in that at IJAG," said Dani McPherson, IJAG program manager for the southwest Iowa region.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Glenwood students organize career fair for peers from other schools

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of kids from Iowa and Nebraska are getting a chance to explore career and college options at the IJAG trades fair.

I'm Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel in Glenwood at this student-led event.

"You see where that guy with the blue sweatshirt is?"

Zane Savage is a senior at Glenwood High School and the president of the local chapter of IJAG – that stands for “Iowa Jobs for American Graduates."

Zane (Pointing to fire truck): "Compliments of the Glenwood Fire Department"

JAG is a nationwide program career-prep program.

"We've got healthcare, we've got construction. US Marshal, you name it, we more than likely got it for you," Zane said.

The Glenwood students were responsible for inviting employers, colleges and other middle and high schools.

"Bringing schools closer, not only for members to work together, but for kids to finally figure out what they want to do in life," said Zane.

Virginia: "I'm interested in joining the military."

Keegan:"Something in ag."

Corissa: "Woodworking or welding."

And then there's Wyatt from Tri-Center, a future auctioneer: "Brrrr...now you bid five dollars? Would you bid ten? I need more dollars. Now I got ten..."

When I arrived, the Glenwood student leaders introduced themselves and shook my hand. That's part of the program, too, says instructor Shawn Shea.

"Our soft skills are very important,” said Shea. “Our names, our greetings and how we do that."

"You know, the biggest thing that we hear from employers are interpersonal communication skills — or soft skills — so, our students are excelling in that at IJAG," said Dani McPherson, IJAG program manager for the southwest Iowa region.

"Me, talking to the businesses is really like what helps me come out of my shell," said Glenwood senior, Maximus Parker.

Trooper Ryan DeVault says the Iowa State Patrol has to spend more time recruiting than in the past. These events are opportunities to build relationships with teens. Like these girls who hopped on their tactical vehicle. (A group of Bellevue middle-schoolers were asking a trooper questions.)

"It is a very neat way for them to look at that and see the things we do," DeVault said.

It's only the second year of this event, but organizers think they've at least doubled the size from 500 in the first year to maybe about 1,000 this year.

