Glenwood volunteer celebrates 99th birthday; says helping others keeps her young

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Carrie Merritt turned 99 on Friday and she continues to volunteer for multiple organizations in Glenwood. Over the summer, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recognized her at the Governor's Volunteer Awards.



“In her 99 years of life, I don’t recall her ever not volunteering for something,” said Pastor Susan Reed.

“It makes me feel good if I’m helping other people because I get so much help myself,” said Carrie.

She celebrated her birthday with neighbors at the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood, who called her "an inspiration," "spunky," "spicy," "kind" and an example of a good Christian.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Group singing: “Happy Birthday Dear Carrie....”

Celebrating a 99th Birthday party is significant for anybody, but for one Glenwood woman, it’s especially worth noting.

I’m your southwest Iowa reporter, Katrina Markel.

I’m at the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood, learning why Carrie Merritt became a super-volunteer in this community.

Carrie: “So, I have to eat my dessert first”

Friends describe Carrie Merritt as “spunky,” “spicy,” “an inspiration” and “kind.”

“We love her for who she is, we love her for what she is, and we just love her, period,” prayed Pastor Darrell Hopp.

What sets Carrie apart is her devotion to her neighbors. This summer Gov. Kim Reynolds honored her at the Governor’s Volunteer Awards.

Pastor and long-time friend, Susan Reed, attended the ceremony with Carrie.

“In her 99 years of life, I don’t recall her ever not volunteering for something,” said Reed.

Carrie has given her time to the senior center, local food pantries, the local history museum and more. Until she was 95: the volunteer secretary at the Congregational UCC church.

Katrina: “What did you do as the church secretary?”

Carrie: “Everything.”

The work keeps her young.

“It makes me feel good if I’m helping other people because I get so much help myself,” said Carrie.

Friends describe her as an example of what a Christian woman is supposed to be, but that doesn’t mean she’s perfect.

“I hate Brussels sprouts.”

Carrie can be seen driving herself or walking around Glenwood, often as she was Friday, surrounded by neighbors.

“She is the queen,” said senior center volunteer Bonnie Millsap.

