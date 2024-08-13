Watch Now
Grandparents charged in ongoing Hamburg child abuse investigation; deputies allege 4-year-old locked in cage

Authorities accuse the family of locking a disabled child in a makeshift cage
SIDNEY, Iowa (KMTV) — The grandparents connected to a child abuse case in Hamburg, Iowa have been arrested.

According to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, Elvin Leroy Culley, 78, and Martha Karen Perry-Culley, 61, were arrested on Aug. 9 in connection to an incident on July 25 when "deputies discovered a four-year-old child, with reported developmental disabilities, covered in filth and a mixture of both human and animal feces outside the residence. Deputies located another child inside the home. Both children were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation."

In a release from July 26, Aistrope also said: "Deputies allege that the parents, Dustin Carl Lee Perry, age 26 and Lindsey Barbara Marie Hamilton, age 26, both of Shenandoah, Iowa, left the children in the care of relatives with the direction to keep the 4-year-old in a makeshift cage."

Perry and Hamilton were arrested on July 26 and are facing multiple charges in both Fremont County and Page County, where they live.

Culley and Perry-Culley are being held on $10,000 cash bond.

