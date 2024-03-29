'He was all about serving the area': The Southwest Iowa roots of KMTV

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — KMTV turns 75 years old this year. It was started by a Southwest Iowa seed and nursery entrepreneur, Earl May.



KMA radio was a staple of growing up in Southwest Iowa. "We used to listen for sure to see if the school cancellation was going to come on,” said General Manager Sandy Hansen.

May Broadcasting was born in 1925 when Earl May decided radio would be a good way to promote his Shenandoah-based nursery business.

In 1949 KMTV became the second television station to broadcast live in Omaha. “As soon as TV came along, he got into business there with KMTV ... he was all about serving the area,” said Hansen.

While the broadcasting entities are no longer owned by the family, the seed and nursery business is still family-owned and still in Shenandoah. There are almost 30 Earl May stores throughout the Midwest.

Video shows ... archival film and photos of KMTV, KMA radio, and Earl May Seed & Nursery.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

March is Iowa history month and, did you know, when you’re watching KMTV, you’re watching a little bit of Iowa history?

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel, in Shenandoah, and it’s no coincidence that these radio calls letters above my head look very similar to KMTV, and that’s because both media organizations share roots with this company – Earl May.

“Alright, welcome back to the Elephant shop here ...”

For my family in Southwest Iowa and Northwest Missouri, KMA was synonymous with radio.

“We used to listen for sure to see if the school cancellation was going to come on...” That’s General Manager Sandy Hansen.

“We’ll go ahead and move on to caller number eight...”

Seed and nursery entrepreneur, Earl May, launched the radio station in 1925 to grow his Shenandoah-based plant business.

Voice of Earl May: “Cattle prices increased 27% and hogs 17%...”

The ‘M’ is for May; though, over the years, lots of alternative meanings for the call letters have been suggested -- not all repeatable on TV.

In 1949, 75 years ago, KMTV sprung to life.

Archival video: "It was three days later, on September first that KMTV began daily broadcasting...”

“As soon as TV came along, he got into business there with KMTV ... he was all about serving the area,” said Hansen.

May Broadcasting was sold almost 40 years ago, but the plant nursery is still family-owned. Something that makes locals proud, says Earl May Vice President Blake Jensen.

“There is that strong, rooted connection, that we haven’t been purchased by a conglomerate or an investment firm, and that the family’s been passionate to keep it in Shenandoah and to keep the business owned within the family,” said Jensen.

In the same spot where the business blossomed Neighbors with the nearly century-old radio station.

“We’ve just stayed very consistent in doing what we do and trying to be of service to the area,” Hansen said.

