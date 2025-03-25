'He's not above the law': Grassley addresses crowd at contentious town hall

On Friday, Sen. Chuck Grassley held a town hall in Franklin County, where spent an hour responding to comments and questions. The room was packed and the crowd was rowdy. The senator also told voters he hopes to pass a new five-year farm bill this year and wants to see legislation that brings down the cost of prescription drugs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sen. Chuck Grassley took questions during a heated town hall on Friday in Hampton, Iowa.

"Why do you believe that President Trump is above the law?"

In an hour-long town hall, Grassley was asked questions about cuts to the USDA, social security, and the veterans administration, among other issues. The vast majority of the questions were from people concerned about actions by the Trump Administration.

Town hall attendee: "But I'm going to repeat the question to you: why do you feel that President Trump is above the law?"

Grassley: "He's not above the law."

Grassley expressed his hope that there will be a bipartisan, five-year farm bill. It's two years overdue. He also mentioned potential legislation to control the costs of prescription drugs.

Each year Grassley visits each of Iowa's 99 counties. The senator is back in Washington D.C. This week.

