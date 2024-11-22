HOLIDAY CHARM: Logan launches into the season with Shiverfest Friday night

LOGAN, Iowa (KMTV) — Retailers, activities, Santa and food: Shiverfest marks the beginning of the holiday season in Logan, Iowa.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Santa is coming to my neighborhood! Logan, Iowa is kicking off the holiday season Friday night with Shiverfest!

I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

I visited some of the retailers and restaurants along Main Street and 4th Avenue that will be participating.

Chamber of Commerce member Mat Gross says it’s a chance to promote those businesses.

“We have several shops that are new to the area, new to the community,” said Gross. “A lot of unique shops where somebody could come to town and make a morning or afternoon going from shop to shop.”

Shiverfest runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday on 4th Avenue and Main Street.

Santa will get a ride on a fire truck and take Christmas lists from kids. Retailers and restaurants will have specials and activities for patrons of all ages.

To learn more, visit the Logan Chamber of Commerce Facebook page: facebook.com/loganchambercommittee

I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

