'I'm an example of why this is needed': Malvern childcare center to open soon

A long awaited childcare center might be just months away from opening.

I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel at the Mills County Courthouse.

The East Mills childcare center in Malvern hopes to open its doors in the fall, bringing 30 more jobs to the area.

"I'm an environmental scientist, I am not a childcare worker; I just need childcare," she said.

Schnoor told the board there are 50 kids on the interest list so far. The center has been planning an initial capacity of approximately 70 kids with room to grow.

Katrina Markel: "Why does it matter for economic development?"

She says the volunteer-led effort is 97% done fundraising the $4.9 million needed to renovate a former nursing home into what will be a major employer in the county.

