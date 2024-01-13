IOWA CAUCUS PREP: 'We’re very proud of our grassroots political heritage in this state'

TREYNOR, Iowa (KMTV) —



Video shows ... a community center in Treynor, Iowa. People are gathered around tables in the American Legion post.

Volunteers are getting ready for the Iowa Republican Caucuses. It will take dozens of volunteers in Pottawattamie County alone to make sure the caucuses run smoothly.

The caucus is a party meeting and party business is conducted at the meeting, but one piece of business — choosing a presidential nominee — gets an awful lot of attention every four years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Behind those double doors, Pottawattamie County Republicans are getting ready for one of the biggest political nights of the year — the Iowa caucuses. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, in Treynor, where I spoke with two, county party officials about what to expect Monday night.

Thursday night was caucus training for volunteers.

“They’re going to be leading their caucus and following sort of a script to conduct the county party business…”

That’s Mary Ann Hanusa. She’s the caucus chair for the Pottawattamie County GOP.

Mary to volunteers: “It is a party function, it is not an official auditor’s event…”

Unlike states with open primaries, caucus participants must belong to the party.

Starlyn Perdue, Pottawattamie County GOP Chair: “We will nominate a temporary chair for the evening, a temporary secretary, and we’ve also included poll reporters and additional volunteers to check in attendees as they’re coming in.”

Attendees need to dedicate a few hours, which isn’t possible for all voters — so, why do Iowans keep doing this?

Hanusa: “We’re very proud of our grassroots political heritage in this state.”

Perdue: “You get together with people that are your neighbors, that are living in your area, you’ll probably know most of the people at your caucus location…”

Hanusa: “There are some limitations, obviously, but this is how Iowa is structured and it’s part of Iowa law, and these caucuses have been going on since the 1800s.”

Participants are invited to address their fellow voters in support of a candidate, but it’s not an expectation.

Hanusa: “I have known of people who have had their opinions swayed at the caucus by hearing someone speak for a candidate whom they maybe didn’t think they were going to support when they came in.”

Then, a vote is taken on paper ballots.

Perdue: “They’re going to hand that back in -- they can fold it -- and no one will know who they voted for if they would like to do that.”

Participating voters should bring ID with proof of address and check their precinct location with the party ahead of time.

At the Treynor Community Center, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel