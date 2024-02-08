Iowa House to vote on bill defining sex as gender assigned at birth

The Iowa legislature is considering a bill that would define "sex" as their sex "at birth. It would also stipulate that birth certificates include someone's gender assigned at birth, in addition to their current gender, if that person has transitioned.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A gender identity bill pushed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is moving forward.

I'm Katrina Markel, your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter.

People riled up about the proposed law made sure the education committee understood they are opposed.

And while lawmakers got rid of language that would require a person's gender assigned at birth to be listed on a driver's license alongside their current gender, they approved other provisions in the bill that define "sex," exclude transgender folks from sex-segregated spaces, and require birth certificates to list assigned gender as well as any gender re-assignment.

The next step: it moves to the full Iowa House.

