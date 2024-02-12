Iowa lawmakers advance bill making it easier for school employees to carry firearms

Following the deadly school shooting in Perry at the beginning of January, a subcommittee in the Iowa House advanced a bill that would make it easier for schools to arm staff members.

Additionally, the bill (House Study Bill 675) would:



Require school districts with more than 8,000 students to employ armed school security personnel in high schools.

Encourage smaller districts to hire armed security officers by offering $50,000 grants to districts.

Allow school employees to carry firearms after taking a "prescribed firearm safety training course."

Give armed school employees "qualified immunity" from prosecution. Schools say that would make it easier to obtain insurance, which had been a barrier to arming school employees.

Would kids be safer if school staff could be armed? A bill in the Iowa House of Representatives would make it easier for schools to arm trained staff members and hire security personnel.

It's not identical, but it's similar to a proposal we saw in Nebraska's Unicameral last week. The subcommittee advanced the bill to the full public safety committee.

