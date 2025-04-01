Iowa Medicaid wants to move Council Bluffs man to Keokuk even though he could get care in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A Council Bluffs man who needs long-term care could find it in Omaha. Instead, Iowa Medicaid wants to move him to Keokuk, far from family and friends.



David Smith is 52, grew up in Council Bluffs and has muscular dystrophy.

“It would be so hard to have him that far away,” said Carol Smith, who is 79 and widowed.

State Rep. Josh Turek says David's story isn't unusual. He says Iowa has closed a number of care facilities, so there aren’t as many beds, the reimbursement rates are too low for the facilities, and there’s a direct care worker shortage because of low pay.

I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood Reporter, Katrina Markel.

This story was brought to me by a Council Bluffs family whose disabled loved one is receiving medical care, right over here, across the river in Omaha, in his own community.

But, Iowa Medicaid wants to move him, across the state, to Keokuk.

I met with Carol Smith and her sister, Patti Hough. Carol’s son, David, is 52 and has muscular dystrophy.

Carol: “He was kind of shy in school.”

Patti: “He was very active.”

For years David worked in healthcare and, until very recently, he lived independently in Council Bluffs, attending bible study and enjoying sports.

Earlier this year, the 1990 T.J. grad had a medical emergency. Since then, he’s been in an Omaha hospital and now needs long term care.

The original plan: a care facility in Omaha.

“And then Iowa Medicaid said, ‘No you can’t,” according to his aunt.

Iowa Medicaid wants to move him to Keokuk rather than pay for care in a neighboring state close to his widowed mother, his aunt and his friends from church.

“That's the closest place they have the skilled nursing people that can take care of the trach and the ventilator,” said Patti.

I connected them with State Rep. Josh Turek who has proposed changes to the state’s Medicaid system.

“We’re having a couple of issues in Iowa,” Turek said over Zoom from the Capitol.

He says Iowa has closed a number of care facilities, so there aren’t as many beds, the reimbursement rates are too low for the facilities, and there’s a direct care worker shortage because of low pay.

“This is what a society is in place to do – is to take care of its most vulnerable citizens and in Iowa we’re not doing a nearly good enough job,” Turek said. “And your case (talking to David’s family) is not an outlier unfortunately.”

Rep. Turek said he’d keep in touch with the family to try to find a better solution for David.

