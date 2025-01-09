Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley reacts to Trump's Greenland comments, Panama and Ukraine

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Danish territory Greenland or the Panama Canal, which is operated by the Panamanian government. Local reporters asked Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley about Trump's comments.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Katrina Markel, your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter.

Sen. Chuck Grassley held his regular briefing for local reporters on Wednesday afternoon. We asked him questions ranging from Donald Trump's comments on Greenland to a proposed immigration bill.

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Danish territory Greenland or the Panama Canal, which is operated by the Panamanian government.

"I'm not going to commit to that,” said Trump. “It might be that you'll have to do something."

"We have a great interest in protecting our interest in the Arctic Ocean because China and Russia are doing the same thing," Grassley said.

This is the second time Trump has floated this Greenland idea. He did it in 2019, too.

Worth noting: Denmark is a NATO ally and the U.S. already has a base on the island.

Grassley also said that the Panama Canal is key to U.S. security, especially as it relates to Chinese power.

"They control a lot of traffic through contracts that they have with Panama," he said.

He's publicly undecided on what he believes is the best course of action in either region.

Katrina Markel: "You've been a supporter of Ukraine. I know you've met with Ukrainian delegations. How will you advise President Trump to proceed with policy toward Ukraine?"

Grassley: "Well, he thinks he can negotiate an agreement. I think it’s very hard to negotiate something reasonable with a killer ... I shouldn't say you shouldn't give it a chance, but I think the chances of being successful are pretty nil."

Grassley went on to address a proposed immigration bill, the Laken Riley Act, as well as a recent Senate investigation into private equity firms that invest in healthcare.