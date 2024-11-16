Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Iowa

Actions

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst doesn't believe Trump will withdraw the U.S. from NATO

Speaking in Atlantic, the Iowa National Guard veteran also weighed in on the nomination of veteran and TV personality Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.
Jim Inhofe, Rob Portman, Joni Ernst
Posted
and last updated

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KMTV) — Sen. Joni Ernst was in Atlantic, Iowa speaking with business leaders. The senator, who is a veteran and has served on the Armed Forces Committee, also provided her thoughts on President-elect Trump's nomination of TV personality and veteran, Pete Hegseth, as Secretary of Defense. Additionally, she said she doesn't believe Trump will pull the U.S. out of NATO.

RELATED |'Workforce, housing, childcare': Top issues as Sen. Joni Ernst visits Atlantic

'Workforce, housing, childcare': Top issues as Sen. Joni Ernst visits Atlantic

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sen. Joni Ernst was in Atlantic on Friday morning.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. I took the opportunity to ask her questions ranging from childcare in Southwest Iowa to whether she thinks President-Elect Trump will pull out of NATO.

Trump has threatened, more than once, to pull the United States out of the 75-year-old alliance.

I asked Senator Ernst if she thought Trump would.

ERNST: "We have a president who does believe in peace through strength but he does want to hold our partners responsible for their obligations."

KATRINA: "So, you don't think he's going to back out of NATO..."

ERNST: “No.”

A veteran herself, she also weighed in on the nomination of veteran and TV personality Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

ERNST: "I will sit down and visit with him. It's very important to understand what his experience is and what qualifies him to lead the Department of Defense...”

KATRINA: "Yeah, because it's a big budget."

ERNST: "It is a very big budget."

Ernst also heard from small business owners about what they hope to see from the new administration.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood