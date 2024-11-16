Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst doesn't believe Trump will withdraw the U.S. from NATO

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KMTV) — Sen. Joni Ernst was in Atlantic, Iowa speaking with business leaders. The senator, who is a veteran and has served on the Armed Forces Committee, also provided her thoughts on President-elect Trump's nomination of TV personality and veteran, Pete Hegseth, as Secretary of Defense. Additionally, she said she doesn't believe Trump will pull the U.S. out of NATO.

RELATED |'Workforce, housing, childcare': Top issues as Sen. Joni Ernst visits Atlantic

'Workforce, housing, childcare': Top issues as Sen. Joni Ernst visits Atlantic

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sen. Joni Ernst was in Atlantic on Friday morning.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. I took the opportunity to ask her questions ranging from childcare in Southwest Iowa to whether she thinks President-Elect Trump will pull out of NATO.

Trump has threatened, more than once, to pull the United States out of the 75-year-old alliance.

I asked Senator Ernst if she thought Trump would.

ERNST: "We have a president who does believe in peace through strength but he does want to hold our partners responsible for their obligations."

KATRINA: "So, you don't think he's going to back out of NATO..."

ERNST: “No.”

A veteran herself, she also weighed in on the nomination of veteran and TV personality Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

ERNST: "I will sit down and visit with him. It's very important to understand what his experience is and what qualifies him to lead the Department of Defense...”

KATRINA: "Yeah, because it's a big budget."

ERNST: "It is a very big budget."

Ernst also heard from small business owners about what they hope to see from the new administration.

