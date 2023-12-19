Iowa teen a finalist for 'Next on Stage' Broadway competition

Iowa teen Mackenzie Crawford is a Top Five finalist for a Broadway World competition that could land her a scholarship to study musical theater in New York City.

She's already performed with Broadway star, Kristen Chenoweth and now has a shot at performing in New York.

You can vote for her here: broadwayworld.com/nextonstagehighschool/mackenzie-crawford

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sioux City, Iowa teen Mackenzie Crawford is 6’4”, has all sorts of volleyball honors, and could easily play at the collegiate level — and she might — but her heart belongs to Broadway.

Katrina Markel

Crawford has been invited to study and even perform with Broadway star Kristen Chenoweth.

Now, Broadway is even closer... she’s one of five national finalists in a competition... where people all across the country can vote on rising stars...

CRAWFORD: “Because I'm in my college audition process, I've already had like pre-screen videos recorded ... and just submitted that, not knowing this competition was like this huge thing. So, I just submitted a video that I already had and it just kind went from there, I guess."

The website Broadway World is the sponsor.

Judges will pick the winner, who will get a college scholarship.

You can vote for her to be a top 3 finalist and perform in the Big Apple at: broadwayworld.com/nextonstagehighschool/mackenzie-crawford

She has ties to the Glenwood area, her grandpa, Pete Jacobus, served for years as the high school band director.