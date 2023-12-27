Iowa teen earns trip to NYC, shot at musical theater scholarship

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week, we told you about Mackenzie Crawford, a Sioux City teen with Glenwood ties. She was a Top 5 finalist for the Broadway World website’s Next On Stage competition.

I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

The votes are in. Crawford made it into the top 3.

She gets a trip to New York City in a few weeks. She’ll performant 54 Below – the cabaret space at Studio 54. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and they’ll receive a full-ride college scholarship.

Good luck, Mackenzie.

