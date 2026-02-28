Iowa water quality and cancer rates: Atlantic-area grandparents push lawmakers to act on pollution concerns

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KMTV) — More than 700 sections of rivers, lakes and wetlands in Iowa are categorized as "impaired" — too polluted for recreation or drinking — according to a recent report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Iowa grandparents push lawmakers on water contamination, cancer rates

The state also has the second highest cancer rate in the nation, and environmental groups say the two issues are linked.

Now, concerned grandparents and local advocates are pushing state lawmakers to do something about it.

Denise O'Brien and Larry Harris helped to found Nishna Water Defenders after a fertilizer spill into the East Nishnabotna River two years ago.

"We've been concerned about the chemicals in farming since we started farming 50 years ago," O'Brien said.

"Everybody knows somebody that has cancer of some sort," said Harris.

When KMTV was in Avoca last week, high school students asked Sen. Chuck Grassley about cancer rates.

"Chemicals in water, and things along that line, and a lot of it is associated with farming..." Grassley said.

Retired science teacher Brad Rasmussen and his wife Lorrie took their fears for their five grandchildren to the legislature this week.

"Harper would go, 'Trash is yucky' and that kind of got me thinking we need to do something because that trash ends up in the water," Rasmussen said.

O'Brien says she does not want to blame individual farmers.

"The farmers are caught in a trap. And it's unfortunate and it's our agricultural policy at the national level," she said.

The group wants lawmakers to allocate more money to install additional water monitoring sensors around the state so communities can know if the water they rely on is contaminated.

"My grandkids aren't going to be able to survive and see what I've been able to enjoy for the 69 years that I've been alive," Rasmussen said.

