IOWA WATER SAFETY WORRIES: Atlantic couple teaches neighbors to test waterways

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KMTV) — Central Iowa Water Works customers in the Des Moines area on water restrictions due to high nitrate levels in the Raccoon and Des Moines Rivers; Regional Water in Southwest Iowa put its customers on a boil order when its wells were low due to drought: and, a nitrogen spill into the East Nishnabotna last year had Red Oak neighbors on edge.

As result, Larry and Denise O'Brien, retired dairy farmers from Atlantic who still maintain an organic farm, decided to help found Nishnabotna Water Defenders.

IOWA WATER SAFETY: Atlantic couple teaches neighbors to test waterways

The O'Briens will be training neighbors this week to test local waterways for nitrogen and phosphorus levels.

Denise: "We want to be able to train people to go to different parts of the county and take samples on a regular basis so we can monitor what's going on."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drought, nitrate levels, cancer rates: Iowans are increasingly concerned about water.

I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel outside Atlantic, Iowa. I'm here on the O'Brien farm, and the O'Briens have been organic farmers for decades, but now they're part of a group helping to start Nishnabotna Water Defenders.

This summer, rural water customers in Southwest Iowa have faced shortages and boil orders, while areas around Des Moines are experiencing near-record nitrate levels in drinking water sources. All of this has Iowans worried about the safety of their drinking water.

Denise: "We've learned from Native Americans, water is sacred, and it's, it's — water is life!"

Denise and Larry O'Brien have always been interested in conservation.

Denise: "We've got big blue stem, little blue stem…"

They helped start Nishnabotna Water Defenders.

Larry: "One of the main reasons we became interested in forming this group was because of the nitrogen spill that occurred down at Red Oak."

As board members of the local Water Defenders chapter, they're training neighbors to test local waterways for nitrates and phosphorus; two common pollutants in Iowa that have a correlation to cancer.

I've talked to water experts who say modern farming practices aim for high yields and, in Iowa, that means draining excess water before it's filtered through plant life.

Larry: "Whenever the water percolates through the soil, it takes these nitrates into the tile line and directly into the stream."

And our waterways, says retired University of Iowa researcher Chris Jones, co-mingle with our groundwater.

Denise: "It's one of those things that needs to be corrected, but we have to have strong leadership to correct it."

Free test kits are available through a program called Nitrate Watch with the Izaak Walton League.

