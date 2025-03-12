Iowans advocate for disability rights as some states sue to change protection laws

TREYNOR, Iowa (KMTV) — Protections for those in the disability community could be taken away if a national lawsuit passes. Now, disability advocates in Iowa are pleading with the state to back out of this case.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Honestly, it makes me very nervous." Protections and accommodations for those in the disability community could be taken away if a national lawsuit passes. 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins is talking to disability advocates in Iowa pleading with the state to back out of this case.

Fifteen-year-old Dexter Andersen is one of thousands of kids in Iowa who has a disability. His mom, Wendy, tells me that since Dexter was old enough to go to school, he’s received special care.

But now, the extra attention he receives could go away because of a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas and joined by many other states, including Nebraska and Iowa.

“We need help and support, and these programs have been there to provide that help and support. We need services so that we’re able to work,” said Wendy.

Section 504 is a law that protects people with disabilities from discrimination, including inside schools. The Biden administration updated the law, adding gender dysphoria as a disability. The states involved in the lawsuit have issues with that part of the new update.

Parents like Wendy worry about how this will affect her son.

“With his care, you know, it’s even... it’s a scarier world for us as parents if this lawsuit does take effect and does go through,” she said.

A coalition called Iowans for Section 504 wrote an open letter to Attorney General Brenna Bird, requesting the state drop out of the lawsuit.

“I think what we’re worried about, both advocates and parents and special ed personnel, is that we’ll go backwards. We’ll lose rights for our children, we’ll lose funding for our children,” said Helen Beneke, a board member for the Learning Disabilities Association of Iowa.

Both Nebraska and Iowa attorneys general have vowed to protect disability rights under Section 504, but if Texas wins, the entire section will be struck down.

“If this funding and these things go away, you’re going to have families who are now going to take on the care of, you know, caring 24/7 for their individuals with a disability… or what are we going to do?” said Wendy.

The case is currently on pause. The states involved have until April 21 to file their next status report with the court.

We asked Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird for comment on this story to which she responded:

“Section 504 is an important law that gives kids with disabilities the tools they need to succeed. What the States are challenging is an illegal Biden-Harris mandate that manipulates this disabilities law to force boys into girls’ restrooms. No school or disabilities program should have to follow a transgender mandate or risk losing their federal funding.”