'It feels nice to have my own room': Minden kids affected by tornado are back at school after different summer

NEOLA AND MINDEN, Iowa — Last May, KMTV talked to students affected by the Minden tornado on the last day of school for the Tri-Center Community School District. We wanted to catch up with those same kids and teachers to see how they're doing now.



"There's definitely some residual trauma just from the anxiety about, for example, let's say incoming storms or bad weather," school counselor, Michelle Huber said.

10th grader, Kacee Arnold: "I think I talked about it a lot with my friends and sometimes it helps being able to talk about things that are bothering you with people."

Junior, Avery Assmann expects to be out of her grandparents' house and home by December: "I am very excited because I would love to have my own house back."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was a different kind of summer for the Minden Students who went through the Arbor Day tornadoes.

I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel at Tri-Center Schools. And I'm here because I spoke with a group of students from Minden on the last day of school {{split screen from first interview}} and now that summer is passed and they're starting school again, I wanted to see how they're doing.

"Definitely not what summers have looked like in the past"

This group of students and teachers, all affected by the April tornado, met with me on bleachers outside the school.

School counselor, Michelle Huber, is living in a rental until her family can move back to Minden.

Easton: "Sometimes I have dreams about the sirens and stuff."

Fifth grader, Easton Haggerty and family stayed in a hotel before moving back to a rental home in Minden.

Easton: "It feels nice to have my own room."

For years, this school has highlighted the importance of mental health. Now, they're putting those skills to the test.

Gene Johnson has a new baby and an overwhelming amount of tornado-related paperwork.

"It feels, at times, like one step forward and two steps back, but you know, we're getting there," said Johnson.

The kids also say it helps to see homes being rebuilt in Minden.

Junior, Avery Assmann expects to be out of her grandparents' house and home by December.

"I am very excited because I would love to have my own house back," she said.

And the outside support their town received also made a difference.

Avery: "It's just good to see the community come together and help each other."

For many, it was nice just to return to a normal routine.

