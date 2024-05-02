'It means the world': Mills County teachers win $10K award

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — The Charles E. Lakin Foundation awarded two Mills County teachers $10,000 Outstanding Teacher Awards for 2024. Bruce Landstrom, a math teacher at Glenwood's THRIVE alternative program was the first to be surprised on Thursday with the award. Cheyenne Ruby, who teaches fourth grade at East Mills — a district that includes Lakin's hometown of Emerson — was the second winner announced on Thursday afternoon.



“It’s pretty amazing to be honest. To be recognized as an outstanding teacher, that’s every teacher’s dream ... You put in all the time and all the effort for your students ... it means the world,” said Landstrom.

“I’ve never seen it so well run. Students so engaged and the progress that they’re making is markedly different,” said Cindy Menendez, the director of student services for THRIVE,

“He is actually the only teacher that’s gotten me to pass math,” 11th-grade student, Alana Gerhart, said.

BELOW: Melissa Nielsen (East Mills Elementary Principal) and Cheyenne Ruby.

Courtesy: Greenhills AEA Melissa Nielsen (East Mills Elementary Principal) and Cheyenne Ruby

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A surprise and a big award for two Southwest Iowa teachers on Thursday. I’m your neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I was here in Glenwood when one of them learned the news

Bruce Landstrom is the first of four teachers to win an annual Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award. It comes with $10,000 for Landstrom and $2,500 for the district.

He says he didn’t see it coming.

“It’s pretty amazing to be honest. To be recognized as an outstanding teacher, that’s every teacher’s dream ... You put in all the time and all the effort for your students ... it means the world.”

Landstrom teaches math at THRIVE, the alternative high school in Glenwood, and his students told me he makes learning math fun.

“It’s the way he uses his tone and expresses himself and how he can be funny, but still keep ‘em engaged. And that’s what really makes learning fun for us,” said Alana Gerhart, an 11th-grader.

Director of Student Services for THRIVE, Cindy Menendez, nominated Landstrom. He’s been at Glenwood for five years, but this is his first year teaching in the alternative program.

“I’ve never seen it so well run. Students so engaged and the progress that they’re making is markedly different,” said Menendez.

“He is actually the only teacher that’s gotten me to pass math,” Gerhart said.

Landstrom can do whatever he wants with the money. He’s not sure yet if he’ll do some home repairs, visit a friend who lives abroad, or put it towards something else.

“It’s hard to even imagine what I’m going to do, I guess,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, Cheyenne Ruby, a 4th-grade teacher at East Mills, was also honored with the award. Two more teachers will be honored in Southwest Iowa later this month.

Charles Lakin was from Emerson and teachers awarded must work within a 40-mile radius of his hometown at a non-urban school.

On a very exciting day at Glenwood Community High School, I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel