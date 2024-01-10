'IT WAS HORRIBLE': Drivers say Tuesday morning conditions were tough in Iowa

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (KMTV) —



Video shows Lincoln Farm & Home BP station in rural Mills County, Iowa. It's winter, the wind is blowing and the fields are covered in snow.

Mark Lincoln says it's a slower day at his store, but he's still seeing traffic up and down I-29, especially.

Tyler Nothwehr commutes from Shenandoah to Pottawattamie County. He was out the door at 3:15 am and says it took two hours to get to his job site, where he worked to clear snow.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Traffic is sparse but there are still some folks out on the road here in Mills County. I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I spoke to business owner Mark Lincoln and some of the people coming into his store.

"Horrible, it was horrible."

Tyler Nothwehr was going home to Shenandoah after clearing snow at his job in Pottawattamie County. He said he left for work at 3:15 in the morning. His 50-minute commute Took two hours.

Nothwehr: "I mean the wind was blowing and it was still snowing and so the crews really couldn't do anything."

Mark Lincoln owns the BP station at Highway 34 and I-29.

Lincoln: "We've heard some bad reports that it's really bad south of here, so, it's definitely slow going and there's still traffic out there but, I'm glad i'm not out there going today.”

Lincoln says he won't operate his fuel trucks in this weather -- too risky.

"We're still seeing quite a bit of traffic off Interstate 29. There's a few hearty souls that are going up and down the interstate but it's slippery out there. Business is off today because the roads are bad."

Verlin Phelps has been plowing snow for his homeowners' association.

Katrina Markel: "Are there people out that shouldn’t be out?"

Verlin: "Absolutely!"

And with more winter weather coming, drivers of big trucks and little cars will all have to watch out when they're back on the highway.

In Mills County, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel

