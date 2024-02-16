'IT'S DEVASTATING': Glenwood car dealership, garage suffers early morning fire

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — On Thursday, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Best Finish Auto — one of two used car dealerships in Glenwood — went up in flames. Owner Dana Liddick calls it 'devastating."



Liddick opened a body shop almost 20 years ago in Glenwood. Ten years ago, he added a used car dealership to his business. It was a big deal because the town had lost it's three legacy dealerships and there was only one other used car operation.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating an oil spill into Keg Creek that resulted from the fire.

The DNR news release reads, in part: "Further investigation revealed a maximum of 240 gallons of oil, 120 gallons of used oil, 80 gallons of transmission fluid, and 80 gallons of antifreeze were in the facility at the time of the fire. Local crews added sand berms near the storm drain to help mitigate the product and fire water mixture from entering the drains. DNR staff later observed an oily sheen in Keg Creek approximately three miles south of the incident. An environmental company is on-site and working with the DNR on cleanup efforts. Water samples have been collected. No dead fish have been observed."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When I was kid growing up in Glenwood, we had the big three Detroit car dealerships in town, and then, they all went away for different reasons. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and when two used car dealerships opened up in the community, it was a big deal.

Early Thursday morning around 3:30, a fire swept through one of those dealerships (Best Finish Auto) doing some serious damage to the garage.

Between the dealership, body shop and garage, Best Finish employs about 26 people: a lot in a small town.

Owner Dana Liddick built the business gradually, from scratch. A reserved man, he was emotional and he didn’t want to appear on camera but agreed to talk.

Liddick (off camera): “It’s devastating. It’s devastating and I'm just hopeful that we can get it rebuilt sooner than later and get on with life.”

He’s been hearing from community members — doing what small towns do best.

Liddick: “Of course, everybody in the community is ready and willing to help.”

Katrina Markel: “I'm really sorry.”

Liddick: “Yeah, me too.”

Best Finish has another building Liddick plans to use for his business, but the future of the historic structure — an early 20th-century dealership — is unknown.

Chief Gray says the cause of the fire was likely spontaneous combustion, possibly from oily rags.

Gray: “Accidents happen. It’s one of those facts of life.”

Liddick is confident about re-opening the business. The fire chief, who was in the same high school class as Liddick, also seems confident that will happen.

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

