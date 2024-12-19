'It's kind': Glenwood elementary students donate thousands of items to food pantry

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — West Elementary students in Glenwood donated more than 4,000 items to the Mills County Storehouse pantry on Wednesday. Board member Jeff Mitts says it's welcome after a tough year.



This year, the storehouse got fewer items from the food bank. At the same time, food is more expensive and more neighbors, most with jobs, need help.

"You go out into town, and you see people working in various areas and you know them because they're coming in here and you can appreciate what they're going through," said Mitts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Henry: "...canned foods, soap, toothbrushes..."

Elementary school kids in Glenwood dropped off more than 4,000 items at the Mills County food pantry this week. I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, in my hometown of Glenwood where volunteers at the food pantry tell me those items are especially helpful this year.

Rylee: "It's important because you don't want anybody to go hungry during the holidays."

Students from West Elementary were excited to give to the Mills County Storehouse Wednesday.

Aubrey: “’Cause we wanted to help people that might not have enough to feed their whole family.”

Daxton: “Baked beans”

Callum: “Corn, Ramen”

Rylee: “Bath stuff”

Izzy: “Pens”

Rylee: “Like self-care stuff”

The high school basketball players showed up to help, too.

“A bunch of canned food items to make people happy for Christmas,” said Colin Steele.

Board member Jeff Mitts says it's needed. This year, the storehouse got fewer items from the food bank. At the same time, food is more expensive and more neighbors, most with jobs, need help.

"You go out into town, and you see people working in various areas and you know them because they're coming in here and you can appreciate what they're going through," he said.

In the past, proceeds from the storehouse thrift store provided enough revenue to keep the pantry stocked but for the last few months, it hasn't been enough.

“So, November we had a record,” Mitts said. “We had about 510 individuals and 180 families that we served.”

Cash donations as well as non-expired food and toiletries are always welcome.

Teagan: “Especially around the holidays when everything starts skyrocketing...”

Callum and Daxton: “It’s kind.”

Neighbors wishing to learn more or to contribute can visit the Mills County Storehouse Facebook page: Facebook/millscountystorehouse

