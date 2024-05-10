'It's the hungriest season:' Atlantic Food Pantry sees increased demand

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KMTV) — Donations to food banks and food pantries tend to down in the summer, but hunger is often higher during summer months when kids are home from school. In Atlantic, a drive-thru food pantry has seen an increase in demand because of inflation and a reduction in COVID-era federal programs. Children and older adults are some of the most vulnerable to hunger.

“I’d rather my kids go to bed with something in their stomach than me. I’m a grown-up. I can handle it,” said Julie Peters, who was picking groceries for her family and her sister's family.

“We have seen a pretty substantial increase. Partly due to inflation, and secondly some reduction of some aids, federal aids in particular,” said Brad Osborne, a volunteer who manages the pantry.

"... Households in rural counties are at a higher rate of experiencing food insecurity. Many have a lack of transportation and there’s a lack of affordable and nutritious food,” said Stephanie Sullivan, a spokesperson for Food Bank for the Heartland.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are more hungry kids in the summer and the need for food assistance goes up, at the same time donations to food pantries go down.

I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

At the food pantry in Atlantic, volunteers say the need for help putting food on the table is higher than ever.

“Hi!” ( driver is greeted by volunteers)

Brad Osborne is the volunteer manager of a food pantry in Atlantic. It’s one of three pantries in Cass County and it’s open only on Thursdays. He says demand is up.

“We have seen a pretty substantial increase. Partly due to inflation, and secondly some reduction of some aids, federal aids in particular,” said Osborne.

Osborne says the Atlantic pantry provides food for three-times people compared to 20 years ago. Young families and seniors are the groups they see most.

Julie Peters’ husband makes $13 an hour. She’s been out of work for a few months.

“They don’t look down their nose at you and I think that makes the biggest of difference,” Julie said.

Stephanie Sullivan with Food Bank for the Heartland says that this is a tough season because kids don’t have access to meals at school.

“People may not associate summer with hunger, but for many it’s the hungriest season ... Households in rural counties are at a higher rate of experiencing food insecurity. Many have a lack of transportation and there’s a lack of affordable and nutritious food,” Sullivan said.

As a mom, Julie will skip meals if she has to.

“I’d rather my kids go to bed with something in their stomach than me. I’m a grown-up. I can handle it,” said Peters.

This year, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s opted out of the federally funded, summer EBT program – which provided an additional $40 per child, per month to families who qualified. Later, she announced a state program providing $900,000 in grants to schools and community food programs.

“We do applaud Governor Reynolds for the changes she made to expand the summer feeding program. It is one small step in the right direction,” Sullivan said.

As for Julie...she’s starting a new job and hopes to come back to the pantry as a volunteer.

Food Bank for the Heartland, which partners with the Atlantic Food Pantry, says that the best way to have an impact is to donate money because they can really stretch those dollars.