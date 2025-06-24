LOESS HILLS LANDFILL: Road cleaning, truck restrictions seem to improve debris along HWY 34

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — After years of on-and-off complaints, Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch says the private landfill company off Highway 34 has made improvements toward keeping debris off roads and ditches.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel at the Mills County Courthouse.

We've been following concerns neighbors have had for several years now about the Loess Hills Landfill off Highway 34.

And today, the county board of supervisors acknowledged progress that the landfill has been making toward keeping that area clean.

"Our goal is to be a good neighbor to everybody," said Ryan Mitchell.

For years, neighbors have complained about the private landfill on Highway 34 between Glenwood and Malvern. In particular, trash blowing out of trucks, getting stuck in trees, creating a mess along the road.

Landfill representatives told the board they've hired a company that sweeps the roads and cracked down on improperly covered trucks.

"You'd be surprised how much paper flies up out of that flapping area," said Crouch.

Operations Manager Ryan Mitchell acknowledged the waste pile is visible from the highway. He says that landfill cell is almost full and the company will soon be filling a new section of land to the west.

Supervisor Richard Crouch says he's seen improvement over the last years.

