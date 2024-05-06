Macedonia neighbors pitch in to help with mural project

MACEDONIA, Iowa (KMTV) — It doesn't get more Midwestern than this. Neighbors in Macedonia packed the historic grandstand at the community ball field. They were taking part in a mural project and enjoying a friendly ballgame. Southwest Iowa artist Zack Jones was on hand to commemorate the occasion. He'll use images from the event to create a mural in downtown Macedonia.

Hz Productions was also on hand to capture the moment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Art met nostalgia on Sunday in Macedonia, Iowa. I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

The Old Town Boys faced off against the 'Donia Dolls in a ballgame and fundraiser called Pack the Grandstand.

So, besides a great ball game, why did so many show up?

Well, Macedonia received grant money for a mural project celebrating the community. One of the murals will be created by southwest Iowa artist, Zack Jones, who captured images of neighbors attending the event for his mural.

The concept – commemorate the importance of Macedonia's historic grandstand. Work on the Main Street Murals project is expected to begin this summer.

I'll show you that when it's done.

