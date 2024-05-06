Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Iowa

Actions

Macedonia neighbors pitch in to help with mural project

It doesn't get more Midwestern than this. Neighbors in Macedonia packed the historic grandstand to participate in a mural project and enjoy a friendly ballgame.
60. Fill The Stands - Macedonia, IA 2024.JPG
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 18:45:49-04

MACEDONIA, Iowa (KMTV) — It doesn't get more Midwestern than this. Neighbors in Macedonia packed the historic grandstand at the community ball field. They were taking part in a mural project and enjoying a friendly ballgame. Southwest Iowa artist Zack Jones was on hand to commemorate the occasion. He'll use images from the event to create a mural in downtown Macedonia.

Hz Productions was also on hand to capture the moment.

RELATED | 150-year revival: Malvern's Art Church

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Art met nostalgia on Sunday in Macedonia, Iowa. I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

The Old Town Boys faced off against the 'Donia Dolls in a ballgame and fundraiser called Pack the Grandstand.

So, besides a great ball game, why did so many show up?

Well, Macedonia received grant money for a mural project celebrating the community. One of the murals will be created by southwest Iowa artist, Zack Jones, who captured images of neighbors attending the event for his mural.

The concept – commemorate the importance of Macedonia's historic grandstand. Work on the Main Street Murals project is expected to begin this summer.

I'll show you that when it's done.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-480x360-Generic.png

More News In Your Neighborhood