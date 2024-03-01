MEET MADDIE: The changing face of Iowa farmers

OAKLAND AND MACEDONIA, Iowa (KMTV) — Twenty-five-year-old Maddie Buckingham was an agriculture major in college, but it wasn't until she came home after graduation that she decided she wanted her career to be on the farm. She's the sixth generation to work on the family farm in Pottawattamie County, near Macedonia. At the suggestion of her dad, Jeff, she and her mom are taking a farming class for women offered by the Iowa State University Extension Office.



"Annie's Project" is a course for women, of all experience levels and ages, who want to learn more about farming.

Maddie says her mom wasn't very involved in the family farm, but if something were to happen to Jeff — she might need to know more about the operation.

Video shows the Buckingham's farm with machinery and a few calves; a group of women gathered at the Oakland, Iowa community center for the "Annie's Project" farming course.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Picture your typical Iowa farmer, and whatever that is that you’re picturing, it’s probably not the young farmer that I've just met.

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel near Macedonia where I just met with Maddie Buckingham and her dad, Jeff, and we talked about the next generation of Iowa’s farmers.

“If I didn’t take over, my dad would be the last generation. It would just disappear,” said Maddie Buckingham.

Twenty-five-year-old Maddie is the sixth generation to farm her family land. Jeff didn’t expect his four kids to go into the family business, but he’s awfully proud Maddie joined him on the farm after college.

“...I’m getting older and she’s pretty young, so I try to involve her in everything I do, so she sees how it, you know, how things work because it’s, it’s a long learning curve,” said Jeff Buckingham.

At her dad’s suggestion, Maddie signed up for “Annie’s Project,” an ag class for women offered by the Iowa State University extension office. The course covers everything from the business side to raising livestock and crops. Maddie’s mom is joining her.

“ …if something were to happen to my dad, she should probably know a little bit…”

Extension staff say times have changed on the farm.

“I’m seeing a lot of women getting their boots dirty wanting to be in the barn, wanting to know the ‘why’ and ‘what.’ Wanting to be more hands-on, and some are even going to a day job in the city and coming home at night and running the family farm,” said ISU East Pottawattamie County Extension Director Jill Kadel.

“The number of kids that we’re having has changed. The number of kids that want to stay on the farm has changed. That gender-relationship to the farmer has really evolved over time and rapidly,” said Farm Management Specialist Tim Christensen.

“You get looks sometimes when you go in somewhere,” said Maddie Buckingham. “I drive the semi all the time and get a lot of looks, but I mean, for the most part, it’s just the same.”

Jeff says some of his peers with daughters, have asked about his experience.

“It’s a different ballgame from 40 years ago,” said Jeff Buckingham. “She’s stepped up and just carried her own weight. She’s doing really good. Very proud of her.”

Extension staff say women of all ages and levels of farming experience participate in the class, calling it an opportunity to “connect” with other women in ag and feel “empowered.”

“It’s been fun,” said Maddie Buckingham.

In Macedonia, I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel

