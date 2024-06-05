Mills County 18-year-old wins GOP primary for board of supervisors

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — On Tuesday, a Mills County 18-year-old earned a spot on the general election ballot in the board of supervisors race. The recent high school graduate and Clarkson College student is no stranger to politics, though.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What were you doing the summer after your high school graduation? 18-year-old Jack Sayers is running for Mills County supervisor

Tuesday, Sayers, who graduated from East Mills High School in December, won the most votes in the GOP primary, over two incumbents decades older than him.

He’s worked as a legislative page and was a clerk for Iowa’s House Appropriations Committee when he decided to run for office.

“When I was at the capitol I asked ‘hey, you know, what does everybody think about this ... and everybody was really fired up and they enjoyed seeing a young person running,” said Sayers.

Katrina Markel: “If you’re elected in November, what do you want to accomplish in the county?”

Jack Sayers: “My big things that I tell people to remember about me is transparency, accountability and responsible budgeting.”

Sayers says he wants county board meetings to livestreamed, he’s concerned about how property taxes are used and he believes Mills County should have five supervisors, not the current three.

“Making sure that we have a five-member board of supervisors because we need people from different demographics, we need people from different parts of the county,” he said.

Sayers also plans to continue his studies at Clarkson College where he’s majoring in community health.