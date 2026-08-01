Mills County Sheriff's Office takes over law enforcement coverage for Tabor on Saturday

TABOR, Iowa (KMTV) – Law enforcement in Tabor, Iowa looks different starting Saturday, August 1.

According to a public notice from the city of Tabor, the Mills County Sheriff's Office will take over providing law enforcement coverage for the city effective August 1. Previously, the city was covered by an agreement with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, but that agreement has expired.

The public notice thanked the Fremont County Sheriff's Office for their years of service.

Neighborhood reporter Max Williams has been following discussions surrounding law enforcement coverage in Tabor for months after residents spoke out at a series of city council meetings.

In May, the city council approved hiring an independent, third-party investigator to review the city's one-person police department.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office said the additional responsibility will not impact service to neighbors in Mills County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.