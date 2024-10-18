MIMOSAS, MOCHAS AND MAMMOS: Missouri Valley hospital hosts cancer screening party

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KMTV) — Mammograms might be more fun if it's a party with your friends and family. CHI Health Missouri Valley is hosting two Saturday events to encourage women to get breast cancer screenings. Last Saturday it was Mammos and Mimosas (nonalcoholic) and another this Saturday — Mochas and Mammos.



Breast cancer rates are above average in several western Iowa communities, including in Missouri Valley and Harrison County.

To make an appointment call the Radiology department: 712-642-9204



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Would it be easier to get a Mammogram if your friends went, too? I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel at CHI Health Missouri Valley. On Saturday, this hospital is hosting Mochas and Mammos, an event to encourage neighbors to get screened.

"I try to talk to as many people as I can about how important it is."

Deb Gochenour was in her 30s when she found lumps in her breast. They were benign but now she gets a mammogram every year.

On Saturday, Deb's bringing her daughter to Mochas and Mammos: "I called her and I said, 'Guess what you and I are going to do together?'"

Women over 40 are encouraged to get mammograms annually, but sometimes men need one. After detecting a lump in his chest Deb's husband Rex also got a mammogram.

"I have a whole new appreciation for what women go through," said Rex Gochenour.

It's easy to put off a routine screening, but the Missouri Valley hospital found a way to make it fun with a party. Last week — mimosas.

The idea: neighbors who work weekdays don't have to take time off work. They also don't have to give up half a day and travel into the city for a 10-minute exam.

Nikki Davis planned the events: "We have been encouraging people ... to bring a friend to bring a family member. Because they can go pick up swag and enjoy a latte while you're getting a mammo.”

According to the Iowa Cancer Registry, the risk of breast cancer in Harrison County, including Mo Valley, is higher than average. Early detection is key.

Radiology Coordinator Jessica Lehan: "The way technology has changed has really helped catch cancers when they're in their smallest and the survival rate has increased."

For neighbors still not sure Rex has a message: "The doctor recommends it, don't shy away, don't say you're too macho, go get 'er done."

There's still a few spots left on Saturday and neighbors can call the radiology department for an appointment.

I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Missouri Valley.

