MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Tornado cleanup underway at Hacklebarney Woods

VILLISCA, Iowa (KMTV) — After taking severe tornado damage on Tuesday, Hacklebarney Woods County Park needs a lot of cleanup, but Montgomery County Conservation Board Director Jared Spunaugle wants neighbors to wait until it's safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Hacklebarney Woods in Montgomery County, conservation workers were clearing tornado damage on Wednesday.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel, and I spoke with conservation director Jared Spunaugle, who asked that neighbors wanting to help with cleanup – wait until his crews have had time to make sure it's safe.

"It doesn't matter what you're doing when you're running a chainsaw it always seems bad but there were a lot of communities impacted a lot worse than ours so we're very, very thankful," said Spunaugle. "Our plan is to kind of organize a volunteer day or maybe couple days, or maybe like a week."

Those wanting to volunteer can look for information on the Montgomery County Conservation Board's Facebook page, or call or text Jared: 712-621-2902.

Outside Villisca, I'm southwest Iowa reporter, Katrina Markel.

