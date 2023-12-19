Watch Now
New water tower goes up in Denison, Iowa

Thanks to Don Uker we got a look at the new water tower being built in Denison, Iowa.
Posted at 7:09 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 20:09:35-05

DENISON, Iowa (KMTV) —

  • Denison, Iowa is getting a new water tower with a capacity of 500,000 gallons.
  • Thanks to retired broadcaster, Don Uker, we got a peek at the the process of erecting the tower.
  • The column weights 90,000 pounds, the bowl weighs 100,000 pounds and the top of the tank weighs another 60,000 pounds. It was built by Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based firm, Maguire.
