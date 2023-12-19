New water tower goes up in Denison, Iowa

Posted at 7:09 PM, Dec 18, 2023

DENISON, Iowa (KMTV) —

Denison, Iowa is getting a new water tower with a capacity of 500,000 gallons.

Thanks to retired broadcaster, Don Uker, we got a peek at the the process of erecting the tower.

The column weights 90,000 pounds, the bowl weighs 100,000 pounds and the top of the tank weighs another 60,000 pounds. It was built by Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based firm, Maguire.

