On Independence Day, Council Bluffs man joyful to learn grandparents' Minden home survived, being renovated

MINDEN, Iowa (KMTV) — Construction continues in Minden as neighbors recover from the Arbor Day tornadoes. The Boy Scouts decorated the community with American flags for Independence Day, including homes that were severely damaged.



Council Bluffs resident, Nick Nihsen grew up in Minden. Memories of a tornado that hit the town in 1976 are still vivid for him: "It actually took me several months before I could come up here and even look at the damage."

Nihsen was delighted to learn that his grandparents' home was being renovated by an Omaha man who plans to move into the historic home.

"A lot of good times. I'm glad to see that it's going to be put back and it's going to be put back right," Nihsen said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Even on Independence Day, neighbors in Minden Iowa are working on storm-damaged homes. I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and crews told me that because of all the severe weather we've had over the last two months, they need to work whenever they're able.

It was quiet in Minden this Fourth of July, but the sounds of recovery still rang out.

Thanks to the Boy Scouts, homes were decorated with American Flags; including the houses severely damaged by the Arbor Day tornado.

Council Bluffs resident, Nick Nihsen grew up in Minden. Memories of a tornado that hit the town in 1976 are still vivid for him.

"It actually took me several months before I could come up here and even look at the damage," he said.

He was delighted to see that the house that once belonged to his grandparents – is being renovated.

An Omaha man bought it before the tornado hit. Once fixed, he plans to move to Minden.

"A lot of good times. I'm glad to see that it's going to be put back and it's going to be put back right," Nihsen said.

A sentiment many in Minden share.

