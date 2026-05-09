One volunteer for every 25 square miles: Silver City fire dept. launches marketing campaign for volunteers

SILVER CITY, Iowa (KMTV) — Silver City's fire department has dropped from 14 volunteers to six in about a decade. It's part of a national trend.

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Silver City fights firefighter volunteer shortage with marketing push

Silver City's fire department is launching a marketing campaign to recruit volunteers after its roster shrank from 14 people roughly a decade ago to just six — including the chief.

"It's a beautiful area. Wonderful community," said Chief Greg Stofer, a retired Omaha firefighter who moved to the bedroom community in 2023.

He says the possibility of no one answering an emergency call is what keeps him up at night.

"There's a lot of times during the day when there's none of us here," he said.

The department serves northern Mills County alongside other departments, all of which are facing the same struggle to find volunteers. The town of about 250 people is now using grant money to fund a marketing campaign aimed at bringing in new recruits.

Mayor Joseph Jaworski says the situation is urgent.

"You have one volunteer for every 25 square miles. That - that's dangerous," he said.

Stofer says many newer residents don't fully grasp the reality of the crisis.

"They have an expectation of, when they call 911, that there's going to be 30 fighters show up..." Stofer said.

Stofer says the volunteers who remain are deeply committed.

"And they really, really just give and give and give," Stofer said.

A lack of volunteers is not unique to Silver City.

"I think the biggest thing is that they just don't have the time," Jaworski said.

"It's a nationwide issue for sure, " Stofer said.

The chief is encouraging anyone interested in joining to reach out directly.

"Give me a call and I'll get you an application," he said.

The mayor said for those who cannot serve as firefighters, there are other ways to support the department.

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