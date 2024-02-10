PATRICK MAHOMES' BEST FRIEND: Mo Valley teen with disability gets wished-for hug from the QB

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KMTV) — Eighteen-year-old Kasey Christensen got a hug from Patrick Mahomes this summer. It was his request through the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Now, Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice have bonded the Chiefs superfan.



“Every night before bed, he throws Patrick (Mahomes) a hug ... we told Patrick that Kasey tells everybody that you are his best friend and Patrick’s response was ‘Well, we are. I just didn’t know about it. And now that I know about it, we’re definitely best friends.’”

Kasey's bedroom — in fact, the whole house — is full of Chiefs memorabilia. Players have signed footballs for the young man, given him momentos from practice, and lots of attention.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’ll bet you didn’t know that Patrick Mahomes' best friend lives in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. And this is Kasey Christensen, and yes, his initials are ‘K.C.’ And I came here to talk to him about being a Kansas City Chiefs Superfan.

Eighteen-year-old an honors student at Missouri Valley High School. He has a rare genetic disorder and communicates using technology or through his mom, Keri.

He met Mahomes at training camp before this season started.

Keri: “It’s just like it was fate. It was just fast that he come over to you, wasn’t it?”

The Christensens aren’t sure why Mahomes picked Kasey out of the crowd.

Keri: “And all of a sudden, we see Patrick walking towards us ... (he) signed autographs for two people here (gestures) and the stood right here (gestures) and talked to Kasey and thanked him for coming and signed his football .. we were not expecting that at all.”

They hung out a week later, during a meeting arranged by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

But Mahomes isn’t the only Chief Kasey's friends with. At that training camp, Kasey also met wide receiver Rashee Rice. Now the rookie checks in on the Christensen family.

Keri: “..He came over, took off his gloves, signed them, gave them to Kasey...”

No matter what happens on Sunday, Kasey will be there next year to see his team at training camp and beyond.

In Missouri Valley, with Patrick's best friend, I'm your southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel