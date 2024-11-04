Polls show mixed results for Harris and Trump in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa's been a red state for the last two elections. A recent poll from the Des Moines Register suggests Harris is up, while another shows Trump leading. We spoke to neighbors to hear their thoughts.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The election is right around the corner. Iowa has been a red state for the last two elections, but a recent poll from the Des Moines Register suggests Harris is up. We're talking to voters to see what they think while looking into other polls to see how they compare.

In the most recent poll from the Des Moines Register, Harris is leading Trump in the state of Iowa 47% to 44% with a margin of error plus or minus 3.4%.

Some neighbors tell me they're shocked.

"I quite honestly don't believe it. I'm sorry, the polls are, are not honest this year at all. I don't, that's just my own opinion," said Jene Hoff.

"She hasn't said anything that she's gonna do. She just talks nothing. So, I don't know why they want to go that way," said Cindy Martinez.

Others think it makes sense.

"It's not a surprise people want a change," said Matthew Hartfield.

"She's a fresh candidate. She's laid out her ideas on what she wants to do and her plans for this country," said Christie Schoening.

The poll was conducted by Selzer and Co. from October 28th to 31st, but it's not the only poll out there.

"The Selzer poll is supposed to be the gold standard. But I believe the Emerson poll, which is, plus that came out yesterday also, the plus 10, that's the poll I believe that I really think Iowa reflects," said Jim Cook.

The Emerson poll, conducted by Emerson College Polling from November 1st through the 2nd with a similar sample size, shows Trump leading in Iowa 53% to 43%, plus or minus 3.4%.

Voters tell me it's the key issues most important to them that's driving their decision at the polls.

"Key issues are the economy. Of course, everybody says the economy, of course, everybody not catching up with inflation, products and goods," said Hartfield.

"...and protecting Social Security because I'm an old codger and obviously the border," said Hoff.

"I think grocery prices are the main concern of mine, at least as far as prices of everything," said Cook.

Voters tell me they are sure what to expect, but they'll be watching the results closely on Tuesday.