Pott. County collector processes damage post-storm

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - People in Crescent, Iowa have lost so much. One man says his collection of rare and classic cars is damaged , after the garaged those cars were stored in collapsed in the storm.



The family plans to meet with an insurance agent to see what's salvageable

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chris Harter says he did not hear Friday's storm coming.

"We didn't hear any sirens and my phone didn't go off, so it was a surprise, I looked out the door and it was here," he says.

And when it left, Harter discovered damage to his roof, mirrors, and a collapsed garage.

"I just grabbed my granddaughter and my wife and we went down, by the time we hit the bottom of the steps, the house was exploding," says Harter.

The garage was a shop, housing his collection of classic cars.

His son Joe grew up here, working on these cars with his dad.

"They had this shop when I was a teenager," he says.

And now, father and son back in this garage, trying to save what they can.

"Well I flew my son in from Phoenix, made him the foreman of the cleanup," says Chris.

"The cars, oh well; just do what we're doing, you pick up and move on," says Joe.