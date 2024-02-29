Pottawattamie County passes modified wind farm ordinance after spirited community debate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors passed a wind energy ordinance on Tuesday that sets out requirements for potential wind farms, as well as solar farms, in the county. The possibility of wind turbines near rural homes caused controversy in the county. Large numbers of residents showed up to community meetings to weigh in on the issue.



Charity Duey is a community activist who opposed the original ordinance because she believed turbines would be too tall and too close to her house.

Video shows ... a rural property near Treynor, Iowa in the winter; footage from a community meeting with the board of supervisors; wind turbines in the Midwest.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Tuesday, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors finalized hotly debated wind turbine regulations.

I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs.

Wind energy, in particular, has been a concern for residents who could potentially live near a wind farm.

In December, I spoke with Charity Duey, a Mills County resident who lives on the Pottawattamie County line, just outside Treynor.

"Pott County is right there where the road is."

She's been a leader among a group of Treynor-area residents with concerns about wind farms.

"My thoughts have been mainly focused on wind because it does affect your neighbors a lot more than solar," said Duey

Duey says she is not necessarily opposed to wind energy but wants to see turbines set back far enough from her property so that there are not safety concerns such as the flicker of shadows from spinning blades — which opponents say give them headaches — or a turbine fire after a lightning strike.

She is also concerned with absentee landowners installing wind turbines.

"They're okay with putting it where they don't have to live with it, but they don't want it next to them. And that is definitely a point of contention with the people that live in the community,” said Duey.

(Graphic with turbine footage)

The ordinance approved by the board will:



Require commercial turbines to be set at least a ½ mile from any dwelling

Limit the height of the turbines to 412 feet

Keep turbines at least three miles from towns, parks and the Council Bluffs airport.

Pottawattamie County Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant says the ordinance was amended after the county received community feedback. Charity Duey said she was satisfied with the results of the board vote and believes supervisors listen to their constituents.

Solar regulations were created for the first time in the county, but those were less controversial. At the Pottawattamie County courthouse, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

