POUR INTO AVOCA: Neighbors plan shopping day to help businesses hurt by water shortage

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Neighbors have organized a special shopping day on Friday to help Avoca businesses that were hurt by more than two weeks of water restrictions.



“You can start your day as early as 6:30 at the coffee shop and you could be supporting Avoca businesses all day long until the late hours of the evening,” said Kate Gerber, public relations manager for Pottawattamie County.

POUR INTO AVOCA: Neighbors organize event for businesses hurt by water shortage

I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in Council Bluffs. I’ve been covering the water shortage in eastern Pottawattamie County and the hardships it’s created for local businesses. Now, there are plans to help those businesses recover.

Neighbors hope it’s a lucky Friday the 13th in Avoca. The community is hosting ‘Pour into Avoca’; a special shopping event for small businesses who were hurt by more than two weeks of water restrictions.

Kate Gerber: “You can start your day as early as 6:30 at the coffee shop and you could be supporting Avoca businesses all day long until the late hours of the evening.”

Pottawattamie County Public Relations Manager Kate Gerber said the county wanted to help neighbors, like bakery owner Andrea Radd who told me she was struggling to make payroll.

Katrina Markel: “Any of those Main Street businesses where they’re actually serving food to the public, this really created a hardship for them.”

Gerber: “It did. And it’s one of the things, it’s one of the reasons we wanted to do this event and really have this outpouring of community support. Because, with something like a water shortage, there’s not necessarily that really visible damage that takes place during emergency times of events.”

Gerber says more information can be found on Facebook or on the Pottcounty-ia.gov.

In Council Bluffs, I’m Southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel.

