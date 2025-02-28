'Proud of what we've done': Pottawattamie County neighbors celebrate, collaborate on businesses

UNDERWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Three locally owned businesses celebrated groundbreakings in Pottawattamie County on Thursday. All three are examples of entrepreneurs working together to build stronger communities. Neighbors in Underwood are looking forward to The Greenhouse; planned as a flexible gathering space, it will be constructed out of a grain bin.



Marketing consultant Kelsie Rollins: "These are all people who have invested in the community and we have to continue to do that in order to be successful and to keep things here, right?"

"I think the biggest thing that's unique about all of them is, is they're all family businesses,” said Contractor Wes Zimmerman. “They're all founded on roots of hard work, dedication to the communities."

"I hope that we can influence others to take a chance on a town that you think doesn't have much to offer,” Business owner Jodi Bose said. “I'm very proud of what we've done."

'Proud': Pottawattamie County neighbors celebrate, collaborate on businesses

Community and collaboration to help small towns thrive.

I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Underwood.

I'm here for a business groundbreaking, but really it's a bigger story.

Wes Zimmerman: "Small communities are all about strong people."

Contractor Wes Zimmerman celebrated three groundbreakings in Pottawattamie County on Thursday. Morris Excavating in Council Bluffs, Heartland Harness in Neola, and a unique gathering space planned for Underwood.

"I think the biggest thing that's unique about all of them is, is they're all family businesses,” said Zimmerman. “They're all founded on roots of hard work, dedication to the communities."

Marketing consultant Kelsie Rollins: "These are all people who have invested in the community and we have to continue to do that in order to be successful and to keep things here, right?"

Underwood native Jodi Bose owns the Nesting Grounds coffee shop. She's also an investor in the new business they're calling The Greenhouse. Planned as a flexible space for meetings and popup businesses, Zimmerman will build it out of a grain bin.

"I mean, how many people have been inside a grain bin?” Bose asked. “Not a whole lot, I don't think."

Bose is partnering with Rollins to make it a reality.

"And I'm looking for ways to further involve our community and grow it,” Rollins said. “And the Greenhouse is going to give me an additional place for people to collaborate."

And revitalizing the neighborhood...

"I hope that we can influence others to take a chance on a town that you think doesn't have much to offer,” Bose said. “I'm very proud of what we've done."

Rollins envisions a spot for entrepreneurs to test new business concepts: "Small business, supporting small business, supporting small business. It's a pretty cool story."

