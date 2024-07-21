RAGBRAI: Silver City welcomes 100 times its population for breakfast

SILVER CITY, Iowa (KMTV) — RAGBRAI started on Sunday morning in Glenwood. It's the 51st year for the annual bicycle ride across Iowa. There was a party atmosphere at the first breakfast stop in Silver City.



“I’ve heard through the grapevine that last year was super hot. This year is just a blessing,” said a rider from Wyoming while petting a baby goat in front of a farm backdrop.

Eight-year-old Gabe Bauer from Sioux Falls has a goal for this year: “Trying to beat 20 miles because that’s my limit so far."

Riders were enjoying a break at Richard Roenfeld's "man cave" in Silver City, a former service station converted into an informal social club and full of Roenfeld's collectibles.

RAGBRAI 51 has officially started. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel just north of Silver City where a lot of the riders had breakfast.

In Glenwood, tents were being packed up and campers were pulling out by 7 a.m.

These sisters from Eastern Iowa: ride veterans since 1999.

“Our brother passed away, so these are his jerseys and we’re wearing them in honor of him,” said Chris Goodman.

By 8 a.m. the director of the Mills County Chamber of Commerce was in Silver City.

“I got a solid two and half hours of sleep,” said Jennie Davis, the Chamber executive director.

She was pleased with the RAGBRAI experience in Glenwood, which took more than 200 volunteers. Equivalent to the entire population of Silver City.

Davis: “This could be a nice economic boost for them.”

At Richard’s Man Cave ...

Love Taco cycling team: “MAN CAVE!”

Team Love Taco from Omaha and Council Bluffs said they were hanging out at the informal social club just last week.

“He tells people to come on in any time you want,” Matt Smith said.

Inside, Richard Roenfeld was making coffee for a couple from Iowa City. His son, Chris, says RAGBRAI is a big deal for neighbors.

“I think it’s just a highlight of the town ... If you own a business in Silver City ... one day is going to impact the rest of the year,” said Chris Roenfeld.

A few hours ago, a spoke to the Sheriff of Mills County who told me there were zero arrests in Glenwood last night during the block party. And that doesn’t always happen.

In Silver City, I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

