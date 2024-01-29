RAGBRAI: Southwest Iowa gets the first three stops on the massive bicycle ride

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) —

RAGBRAI is taking a southern route this year and the first three stops are in Southwest Iowa. Glenwood, Red Oak and Atlantic are all overnight stops on the bike ride that draws thousands of cyclists to the state.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

RAGBRAI – Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa – announced its 2024 route over the weekend. And the first three days will be hosted by southwest Iowa towns.

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and my hometown — Glenwood – will kick things off on July 20.

This square will turn into a giant outdoor party when RAGBRAI comes thorugh and — even if you’re not riding — it’s pretty fun when thousands of cyclists come to town. The second night of Ragbrai will be in Red Oak followed by Atlantic on the third night and then that rolling festival of cyclists will head out across the state, ending in Burlington. More information on the ride, which is in its 51st year, can be found on Ragbrai.com

